Police arrest two on the charge of harassing college students

July 23, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - MANGALURU

The city police on Saturday arrested two persons accused in a moral policing incident involving students of Bachelor of Hospital Administration reported on Friday.

According to the police, four girls and two boys, all students of Bachelor of Hospital Administration, had been to Panambur beach on Friday evening. While the girls reached the beach by bus, the boys come there on a motorcycle.

As they were walking on the beach, the students saw two persons video recording their movement on their phone. The students ignored it and continued their stroll.

All the six left the beach an hour later. As a girl alighted a city bus at Bejai Kapikad and was walking towards her paying guest accommodation at 7th Cross, the two persons, who had earlier recorded their movement, confronted her.

“Despite seeing The Kerala Story , you continue to move with fellow classmates from other community,” the two reportedly told the girl.

The girl called her two classmates (boys), who had come to the beach, to Bejai Kapikad. As the two boys came there, one among them used his phone to take a picture of the two persons. One of them pushed the boys aside and they left the place.

Based on a complaint by the girl to the Urwa police, the police arrested Deekshit, 32, and Loyd Pinto, 32, both from Alape Bajal. The two were produced before the jurisdicational magistrate, who remanded them in judicial custody.

The police said they were going through criminal records to find the past criminal cases of Deekshit and Pinto. The political affiliation of the two accused persons is still not known, the police said.

Meanwhile, at a programme of the Muslim Educational Institutions’ Federation, district In-charge and Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday said the State government is committed towards creating “Bhaya Bheeti mukta” (fearless) atmosphere for students coming to study to Dakshina Kannada from different parts of the country.

“There are a few organisations who are trying to create fear among students. We are dealing firmly with such persons and striving to restore the image of district that is known for communal harmony,” he said.

