Police arrest three, seize MDMA worth ₹9 lakh in Mangaluru

August 13, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Central Crime Branch personnel of the city police on Sunday, August 13, arrested three persons on charges of selling methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), seized a car used for transporting the narcotic drug and MDMA worth ₹9 lakh.

Acting on information that the three were selling the contraband in Padushedde near Bondel, the CCB team raided the spot in their arrest and seizure. The accused are Imran alias Moodushedde Imran, 36, a resident of Moodushedde, Amjath Khan, 42, a resident of Badagabettu, Manipal, and Abdul Bashir Abbas, 39, of Manjanady.

The MDMA weighed 170 grams. The police also seized six mobile phones and a digital weighting machine from them.

The Kavoor police have registered a case under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. They suspect the involvement of some more persons in the case and are searching for them.

Imran Moodushedde was facing nine cases, including murder, drug peddling, robbery, house tresspass and drug consumption reported from different police station limits in the city. He was out on bail just a week ago, Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain said. Abdul Bashir Abbas was facing an assault case reported from Bantwal Rural Police limits.

Cannabis seized

The Uppinangady police on Friday night seized 2.139 kg cannabis worth ₹40,000 from a truck during their routine inspection at Kootelu. When a team led by the sub inspector was checking vehicles on NH 75, the driver of the truck abruptly parked the vehicle near a hotel and threw away a packet upon disembarking.

The police apprehended him and retrieved the packet to see that it contained cannabis. Driver Raghavendra Amin told the police that he had bought the cannabis from one Ali Mohammed alias Saleem Mysuru at Mysuru and intended to sell them for profit upon reaching the destination. The Uppinangady police have registered a case under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.