Police arrest three possessing 180g of MDMA, country pistol, and daggers

July 21, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

The city police arrested two alleged drug peddlers and another person for alleged illegal possession of 180 grams of MDMA synthetic narcotic drug, which is worth about ₹9 lakh.

Among the things recovered from the accused include a country-made pistol, which, according to police, was being used to terrorise people who passed on information to enforcement authorities about activities of the accused.

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain gave the names of the accused as Mohammed Niyaz, 28, of Krishnapura 7th block; Nishad, 31, of K.C. Road, Talapady, and Mohammed Zareen, 24, a resident Padil Kannur, Mangaluru taluk.

Mr. Jain told reporters here on Friday that as part of the ongoing ‘drug-free’ Mangaluru drive, the city police are keeping a close tab on the movement of alleged drug peddlers.

On a tip-off, a team of sleuths from the Central Crime Branch, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police P.A. Hegde, searched two cars of the accused persons in Pilar of Talapady village near Ullal and seized 180 grams of MDMA. They were planning to sell MDMA to some students, he said.

Apart from the pistol, which is said to have been procured from North India, the police seized a live round of bullets and two daggers from the accused. The sleuths also seized the two cars, four mobile phones, ₹22,050, and a digital weighing machine.

Niyaz is an accused in 10 criminal cases registered in the city and in Udupi district. Of these 10 cases, two cases related to alleged stocking and selling of drugs. Among the other cases include assault of a police personnel each in Urva and Konaje police station. He is accused in two cases of dacoity registered in Gangolli police station of Udupi district. For his failure to appear before the jurisdictional court in Mangaluru, a non-bailable warrant had been issued, Mr. Jain said.

Another accused, Zareen, is an accused in a case of alleged illegal possession of drugs registered in Kankanady police station, Mr. Jain said.

In the last six months, the city police have booked 45 new persons for alleged drug peddling.

“If we find people in more number of drug peddling cases, we will use provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act by which they can be kept in preventive detention,” he said.

