Police arrest three persons, seize ambergris worth ₹1.57 crore

November 25, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Central Crime Branch police on Saturday arrested three persons on charges of possessing and attempting to sell ambergris derived from sperm whales, a protected species. The police recovered ambergis worth ₹1.57 crore.

Sperm whales are protected species under Schedule 2 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Possession or trade of any of its byproducts, including ambergris, is illegal.

The police gave the names of the accused as Pyarejan alias Setu, 37, a native of Chikkamagaluru and presently residing at Mangilapadavu, Vitla, Badruddin alias Badru, 28, resident of Mangilapadavu, and R. Rajesh, 22, resident of Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu. The accused along with another were attempting to sell 1.575 kg of ambergris near Pumpwell.

The police also seized a car and three mobile phones from the accused.