HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest three persons, seize ambergris worth ₹1.57 crore

November 25, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch police on Saturday arrested three persons on charges of possessing and attempting to sell ambergris derived from sperm whales, a protected species. The police recovered ambergis worth ₹1.57 crore.

Sperm whales are protected species under Schedule 2 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Possession or trade of any of its byproducts, including ambergris, is illegal.

The police gave the names of the accused as Pyarejan alias Setu, 37, a native of Chikkamagaluru and presently residing at Mangilapadavu, Vitla, Badruddin alias Badru, 28, resident of Mangilapadavu, and R. Rajesh, 22, resident of Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu. The accused along with another were attempting to sell 1.575 kg of ambergris near Pumpwell.

The police also seized a car and three mobile phones from the accused.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.