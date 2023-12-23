ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrest three on charges of intimidating young couple

December 23, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

Police gave the name of the main accused as Sandesh, 28, resident of Bantwal and his associates as Prashanth, 31 and Ronith, 31

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangaluru North Police have arrested three persons on charges of intimidating a young couple from Kerala in Mangaluru on Thursday, December 21.

City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal in a communique said that a young couple from Kerala was allegedly stopped by a person at Hampanakatte on Thursday afternoon. The person asked about the identity of the couple and demanded them to show their identity cards to verify whether they belonged to different communities.

Alarmed by his action, the couple boarded an autorickshaw and asked the driver to take them to the Central Railway Station. The person tried to stop the autorickshaw too with his associates. The couple, who spoke Malayalam, finally reached the Railway Station. Based on the complaint by the autorickshaw driver, the North police have registered cases of wrongful restraint and breach of peace against the accused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police gave the name of the main accused as Sandesh, 28, resident of Bantwal and his associates as Prashanth, 31 and Ronith, 31.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Mangalore / Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US