Police arrest three on charges of intimidating young couple

Police gave the name of the main accused as Sandesh, 28, resident of Bantwal and his associates as Prashanth, 31 and Ronith, 31

December 23, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangaluru North Police have arrested three persons on charges of intimidating a young couple from Kerala in Mangaluru on Thursday, December 21.

City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal in a communique said that a young couple from Kerala was allegedly stopped by a person at Hampanakatte on Thursday afternoon. The person asked about the identity of the couple and demanded them to show their identity cards to verify whether they belonged to different communities.

Alarmed by his action, the couple boarded an autorickshaw and asked the driver to take them to the Central Railway Station. The person tried to stop the autorickshaw too with his associates. The couple, who spoke Malayalam, finally reached the Railway Station. Based on the complaint by the autorickshaw driver, the North police have registered cases of wrongful restraint and breach of peace against the accused.

Police gave the name of the main accused as Sandesh, 28, resident of Bantwal and his associates as Prashanth, 31 and Ronith, 31.

