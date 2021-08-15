Police arrest three for blocking freedom chariot

MANGALURU

15 August 2021 20:40 IST

The activists took objection to the presence of Veer Savarkar’s portrait on it

The Puttur Town Police arrested three Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists on Sunday on the charge of obstructing the procession of Swatantrotsava Ratha in Kabaka Gram Panchayat of Puttur taluk as it had a portrait of Veer Savarkar.

The police gave the names of the arrested as Azeez, Abdul Rehman and Sameer.

Meanwhile, the police have booked a case under Sections 143, 147, 269, 353, 323 and 427 of Indian Penal Code and under Section 2 A of Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act against seven and more SDPI activists on a complaint from the Panchayat Development Officer.

Gram panchayat vice-president Rukmayya Gowda said that the freedom chariot was taken out as part of the special celebrations of the 75th Independence Day as per government directions. The chariot contained cut-outs depicting photos of freedom fighters, MGNREGA scheme, government welfare schemes, among others. It was aimed at spreading rural development message of the Prime Minister, said panchayat president Vinay Kumar.

However, panchayat member and SDPI activist Nazri and other activists blocked the chariot after it was flagged off by Mr. Kumar following the unfurling of the tri-colour and oath administration. Taking objection to the presence of Veer Savarkar’s portrait on the chariot, the activists demanded its removal. On getting information, the police arrived at the spot and took away the protesters.

SDPI district president Ataullah Jokatte defended the activists and said that they opposed the presence of Veer Savarkar’s picture on the chariot.

“We are not against Independence Day celebrations. Our opposition was against the inclusion of Savarkar’s portrait among the photographs of freedom fighters,” he said. The freedom chariot procession was not discussed among panchayat members, he said and added that SDPI opposed the propagation of a particular agenda in the name of freedom chariot.

Meanwhile, Fisheries and Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister S. Angara and Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary strongly condemned the act of SDPI activists. Mr. Poojary said that the government will not tolerate any acts that breach peace in the district. Suspecting the hand of fundamentalist elements in the incident, Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor said that the matter should be investigated by the National Investigation Agency.