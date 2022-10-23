Police arrest six on the charge of assaulting two hawkers who molest home-alone Dalit woman

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bellare Police arrested six persons on Sunday on the charge of assaulting two hawkers in retaliation to an attempt to molest a home-alone Dalit woman on Thursday last.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane gave the names of the accused as Punith, Raju, Prasad, Kishore, Bhavith and Ranjith, all residents of areas around Kaniyoor village in Puttur taluk.

The accused were charged under unlawful assembly holding arms, wrongful restraint, causing hurt with weapons, causing damage and breach of public peace against unknown persons under the Indian Penal Code.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused waylaid the car of the two cloth hawkers at Kaniyoor, dragged the two out, thrashed them with sticks and iron rod before damaging their car.

Mr. Sonawane further said that the two accused in the Dalit woman molestation case registered with the Kadaba Police, 29-year-old Ramizuddin, a resident of Adduru near Mangaluru, and his relative, Mohammed Raifque, are in hospital under police watch.

They have been charged with trespass and assault on a woman under the IPC and also under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.

The Dalit woman had complained to the police that the two hawkers on the pretext of selling bedsheets had molested her when she was alone at home in Dolpady village in the afternoon on Thursday. They fled the scene after she raised an alarm, the woman told the police.

On the other hand, the two hawkers told the police that they were waylaid by a group of people when driving towards Kaniyoor after some argument with a woman in Dolpady. The group assaulted them and caused serious injuries while damaging their car and bedsheets.