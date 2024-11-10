ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrest six on charges of group assault and attempt to murder a youth in Bantwal taluk

Published - November 10, 2024 10:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

One Mahammed Safwan, 21, was tied to a pole and assaulted allegedly by a group of six persons on November 7 at Kanchinadkapadavu village in Bantwal taluk. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Bantwal Rural Police on Sunday, arrested six persons from Kanchinadkapadavu village in Bantwal taluk on charges of group assault on a 21 year-old man from Kasaba Bengre, Mangaluru and attempting his murder.

Police gave the names of the accused as Mahammed Safwan, 25, son of S.B. Hussain, Mahammed Rizwan, 25, son of S.B. Hussain, Irfan, 27, son of Ibrahim, Anis Ahmed, 19, son of Ashraf, Nasir, 27, son of Ibrahim and Shakir, 18, son of Yakub, all residents of Kanchinadkapadavu, Sajipanadu.

Complainant-victim Mahammed Mustafa, son of Abdul Razak, told the police that he went to Kanchinadkapadavu to meet one of his female relatives on the night of November 7. When he was waiting for his relative’s arrival as he had lost the way, the accused questioned him saying he was being seen in the village more frequently. Later, the accused tied him to a wooden pole and thrashed him.

The victim filed a complaint with the Bantwal Rural Police on November 8 and the police registered cases of unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint and rioting. Later, the victim was admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru and on hospital intimation, police again visited the hospital. With serious injuries, the victim told the police that the group attempted to kill him. Accordingly, police added charges of attempt to murder and causing grievous hurt against the accused.

A jurisdictional court has sent to the accused to judicial custody, police said.

