Police arrest one in a case of alleged moral policing in Sullia

August 13, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Sullia police on Sunday, August 13, arrested one person, who was part of a five-member gang that allegedly assaulted another man in what appeared to be a case of moral policing.

Jaleel, 39, from Malappuram of Kerala and presently staying in Arandhod, managing a rubber estate on lease for three months, told the police that five persons, including Latheesh Gundya, Varshith and Puneeth, abused and assaulted him at Todikana on Saturday.

Prior to this, Jaleel had arranged a room for a woman friend of his from Madikeri at Sullia who was on a visit to Sullia. After arranging the room, he had gone to Todikana where the five assaulted him.

The Sullia police registered cases of rioting, wrongful restraint and assault against the accused and arrested Puneeth among them.

FIR against news portals

Meanwhile, some online news portals published a story that the defeated Independent candidate in the recent Assembly elections to Puttur Assembly constituency, Arun Kumar Puttila, visited the police station on Saturday night. The portals said that Mr. Puttila told the police to release the accused youth who were secured by them.

The portals also reported that the accused and the woman belonged to different communities and were roaming in a car. Learning about their movement, the group of youth accosted them, it was reported.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth said this was a fake news and cases were being registered against the portals. The Sullia Police later said that cases of inciting communal hatred and promoting enmity on the grounds of religion under the Indian Penal Code and causing disaffection under the Karnataka Police Act were registered against Kahale News, Zoom In TV and Hosa Kannada.com. The portals twisted the incident and attempted to cause communal disharmony.

