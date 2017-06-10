Police arrest lorry driver in hit-and-run case

Following hours of examining footage of heavy vehicles passing the two toll gates in the city, the city traffic police traced the driver of the six-wheeler lorry allegedly involved in the death of two persons near Bhagwan Mahaveer junction on May 29.

Ronald, 28, and his cousin Roshwin Jackson D’Souza, 21, died at 12.15 a.m. after their motorcycle was hit by a vehicle. Ronald was on his way to drop Roshwin to his house in Bondel. The vehicle sped away after the accident.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) K. Tilakchandra said the only clue available for the police was that vehicle was a six-wheeler and it was carrying goods.

A team of policemen led by Traffic East Police Inspector Suresh Kumar went through the footage of vehicles entering the toll gate at Hejmady and exiting from Talapady, bordering Kerala, on May 28. After carefully observation, the team found damage on the front portion of a Kerala-registered lorry which was crossing the Talapady toll gate. The lorry was found carrying consignment from Vashi to Cochin. The damaged portion recovered from the place of the accident matched that of the lorry.

The team contacted the owner of the lorry, who reportedly told them that he was unaware of the death of the two persons. The police then arrested the driver, Gopalakrishna, 28, a resident of Puttur.

Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar congratulated Mr. Kumar and his team for tracing the vehicle and the driver.

Pedestrian killed

A pedestrian, Chandra, 55, died after he was hit by a car near Mulki on Friday, the Mangaluru North traffic police said.