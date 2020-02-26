Police arrest GP president inconnection with priest’s death

The police on Wednesday arrested president of Mudrangady Gram Panchayat (GP) David D’Souza in connection with the unnatural death of the priest Mahesh D’Souza at Shirva on October 11, 2019.
David D’Souza has been charged with abetting suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested at Kaup and produced before a court in Udupi, which remanded him in judicial custody till March 11, the police said.
Mahesh D’Souza (36), who was an assistant priest of Shirva Church and also the principal of the Don Bosco CBSE School, was found dead in the principal’s chamber at Shirva. His death had led to protests in Shirva.
