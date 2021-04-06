Police arrest four more accused from D squad of Miyapadavu

The Vitla Police arrested four more accused persons said to be from D squad of Miyapadavu in Kerala at Budoli when they were on their way towards Bengaluru early on Monday. The police gave the names of the accused as Rehman, Koova Fayaz, Hyder Ali, all residents of Miyapadavu, and Rakesh from Jalgaon in Maharashtra.

On March 26, the police arrested Asphak, Shakir and Latif, all from Miyapadavu, at Kodange on Karnataka-Kerala border as the accused were fleeing towards Karnataka after opening fire at a club and the Kerala police at Miyapadavu.

So far, the police have recovered four pistols, 27 bullets, one SBML rifle, one axe, one dagger, two hand punches, MDMA and LSD drugs and two cars from the arrested persons.

The then Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad had ordered intensified vigil across the border following a video of some people indulging in fire arm practice in Miyapadavu bordering Dakshina Kanada going viral on social media on March 9. On March 25, a few miscreants opened fire at a club in Miyapadavu and later at Kerala police after which the Dakshina Kannada police were tipped off about their movement towards Karnataka.

In the morning of March 4, the Vitla Police, led by Sub-Inspector Vinod Reddy, made an attempt to stop a car at a makeshift check-post at Kodange. However, the accused opened fire at the police and tried to flee. The police were able to apprehend Asphak, Shakir and Latif and recover arms from them. The police were on the look-out for the remaining accused.