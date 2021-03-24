Police arrest four for motorcycle theft, foil murder plan

The police, who have arrested four persons said to be associates of underworld operative Vikki Shetty in connection with motorcycle theft cases, have said that it [arrest] helped prevent the likely use of the stolen vehicles in the plan to murder two men who are said to be associates of another such operative Ravi Poojary.

The police gave the names of the arrested as Deekshit alias Deekshit Poojary Niddel (32), Chandra alias Chandrahas Poojary Someshwar (34), Prajwal alias Hemachandra Elyar and Santosh Poojary (38). All the four were involved in murder, attempt to murder and other criminal cases registered in the city and other places.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters here on Tuesday that the accused were part of a gang that was in touch with Vikki Shetty’s aide Akash Bhavan Sharan lodged in the Bengaluru Central Prison.

The accused had, along with Akash Bhavan Sharan, hatched a plan two months ago to murder Ravi Poojary’s aides Pradeep Mendon and Vijay Manki Stand.

The arrested persons chose to randomly steal motorcycles for committing the crime.

On March 17, the accused waylaid a motorcyclist and robbed him of his valuables before taking away the motorcycle. The next day, the accused took away a scooter from Manish before robbiing him of his mobile phone and cash in Kulashekar. These cases were registered in Mangaluru Rural and Kankanady Town Police, respectively.

Teams led by Central Crime Branch Inspector Mahesh Prasad and Kankanady Police Inspector Ashok P. arrested the accused. “Efforts are on to trace 10 more involved in this case. Akash Bhavan Sharan will also be questioned,” Mr. Kumar said. A search is on to arrest those from Maharashtra who were to have supplied two firearms to the arrested persons.

The accused Chandra was recently caught near the Talapady Toll Gate by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar in connection with illegal sand transportation. Chandra was recently released after serving sentence in a murder case in Mumbai. There were six criminal cases, including a murder and an attempt to murder case, against Chandra.

Deekshit was involved in 12 criminal cases, including two murder cases registered with Barke and Mangaluru South Police. Prajwal was involved in nine criminal cases, including a case of murder registered with Ullal Police.

Santosh is an accused in murder and attempt to murder cases at Surathkal Police. The arrested persons are accused of bringing cannabis from Vijayapura and Kalaburagi and selling them in the city, Mr. Kumar said.