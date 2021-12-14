Police arrest five in assault case

The Mangaluru Rural police arrested five persons allegedly involved in the attempt to murder of Mohammed Riyaz, 40, an autorickshaw driver and real estate dealer, in Padu near Neermarga on December 10.

The arrested have been identified as Ganesh, 24, Chetan Kumar, 21, Keerti Raj, 23, Suvith, 20, and Pareekshit, 21. All the accused are from Bondantila and adjoining areas.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters that the arrested persons had fights with Riyaz over the latter’s alleged involvement in human trafficking. The arrested persons have confided in the police that they were unhappy with Riyaz for allegedly pushing some Hindu women into prostitution.

On December 10, the arrested persons saw Riyaz moving with a woman in a car. They waylaid the car and assaulted him with an iron road and beer bottles. The police are searching for other persons allegedly involved in the attack.

Riyaz is an accused in three cases of immoral trafficking and two other criminal cases registered in Mangaluru East, Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime station, Barke, Kankanady and Mangaluru Rural police stations.

The evidence gathered after the attack, Mr. Kumar said, has clearly revealed about alleged involvement of Riyaz in bringing women from different parts of the State to the city and pushing them into prostitution. A case under Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act has been registered against Riyaz and two other persons in the Mangaluru East police station. “We are on the lookout for more persons allegedly associated with Riyaz,” he said.