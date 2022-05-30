Police arrest eight students for attempt to murder

The Urva Police on Monday arrested eight students of Yenepoya Degree College, Balmatta, on the charge of attempt to murder one of their college mates on Saturday night.

The police gave the names of the arrested as Mohammed Afreesh (21), Sunaif (21), Sheikh Mohiuddin (20), Ibrahim Raji (20), Mohammed Sinan Abdulla (21), Mohammed Asham (21), Mohammed Afam Aslam (20) and Mohammed Syed Afreed (21).

The complainant, K. Shahab (21), a native of Malappuram district in Kerala and now staying in a rented apartment in Chilimbi here, has in his complaint told the police that 12 youth barged into his apartment on Saturday night with lethal weapons.

Afreesh, one of the accused, made an attempt to hit him with a cricket wicket but he escaped from being hurt as his friend Shibil pulled him aside, the complainant said. The other members in the group encouraged Afreesh and Mohiuddin to continue the attack on him, he said.

Shahab said that the accused attacked him in the background of some skirmish that occurred during a cultural programme held on the Deralakatte campus of the institution that evening.

Urva Police have registered a case of attempt to murder. They are on the look-out for the remaining accused, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said.