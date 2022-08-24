Police arrest alleged cattle thief

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Crime Branch personnel of Mangaluru City Police on Tuesday, August 23, arrested alleged cattle thief Abdul Kabir alias Parivala Kabir, who was absconding after being enlarged on bail, in Mangaluru.

A communique here said the Panambur police booked him under the relevant provisions of the IPC after he allegedly assaulted the police party that went to arrest him. Kabir, a resident of Kasaba Bengre in the city, was not attending courts after being enlarged on bail.

He was an accused in as many as 15 cattle theft cases reported from different police stations of Mangaluru police Commissionerate and the district police. He remained at large for over seven months after obtaining bail in these cases. A jurisdictional court remanded him to judicial custody.

KMF job scam case

In another case, the Cyber, Economic and Narcotics offences Police of Mangaluru on July 23 arrested three more accused persons allegedly involved in the KMF job scam case along with already arrested P. Ram Prasad Rao alias Harish, alias Keshava, alias Shashidhar. The accused had reportedly defrauded as many as 138 job aspirants promising employment with KMF.

The police identified the accused as Ramesh Poojari, 41, a resident of Balnadu village, Puttur taluk, Chandravathi, 36, resident of Alape-Padil, Mangaluru and G. Surendra Reddy, 35, a resident of New Elite apartment, Dogga Thogur, Electronic City, Bengaluru.

A jurisdictional court remanded them to judicial custody.