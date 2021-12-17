Police arrest 10 PFI activists in Uppinangady rioting case

MANGALURU

17 December 2021 01:51 IST

Cases under several provisions of the IPC registered

The Uppinangady police on Thursday arrested 10 Popular Front of India (PFI) activists allegedly involved in rioting outside the police station and attempted to murder Bantwala rural police sub-inspector Prasanna Kumar on Tuesday.

Police gave the names of the accused, arrested on PSI Kumar’s complaint as, Mohammed Tahir, Sadiq, Abdul Mubarak, Abdul Sharin, Mohammed Jahir, Sujir Mohammed Faizal, Mohammed Hanif, N. Kasim, Mohammed Asif and Tufail Mohammed.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said search was on for the other accused involved in all three cases. The situation in the town, meanwhile, remained peaceful on Thursday while the prohibitory orders clamped by the Puttur Assistant Commissioner continued in Sullia, Puttur, Kadaba and Belthangady taluks till Friday midnight.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra has said the administration fully supports the police force so as to maintain law and order in the district. If anyone has grievances about police action, they could approach the district police complaints authority of which he is the chairman and seek redressal, Dr. Rajendra said.

Western Range Inspector General of Police Debajyothi Ray, Mr. Sonawane and other senior police officers visited Uppinangady on Wednesday to take stock of the situation. Additional forces, including personnel from neighbouring Udupi district, have been deployed in Uppinangady and other sensitive places.

In his complaint, PSI Kumar said the demonstration outside Uppinangady police station by PFI activists on Tuesday demanding the release of suspects in an assault case appeared to become violent around 9.30 p.m.

He along with other officers, including Puttur Deputy Superintendent of Police Gana P. Kumar, Bantwala Circle Inspector T.D. Nagaraj, Puttur Women PS Inspector Thimmappa Naika, Belthangady PSI Nanda Kumar, Subrahmanya PSI Jamburaj Mahajan, Puttur Rural Udaya Ravi and other personnel went to disperse the unruly mob.

At that time, the activists took out sharp weapons and soda bottles from an ambulance brought by them and began attacking police party even as one of them attempted to stab Mr. Kumar in his stomach with an intention to kill him. While trying to prevent the attack, the PSI received injuries on his palm, he said. DySP Ms. Kumar received injuries in stone pelting while the activists ran into a nearby masjid to take shelter. They also damaged police vehicles and injured some other police personnel, he said.