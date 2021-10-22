‘Police are the backbone of district administration’

They were actively involved in ensuring the effective implementation of lockdown norms, says Deputy Commissioner Rajendra

Lauding the continued support of the police extended to the district administration in tackling COVID-19 and in other essential tasks, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said here on Thursday that the police force in the district has remained the backbone of the district administration.

Speaking on the Police Commemoration Day, Dr. Rajendra said that policemen were actively involved with the district administration in ensuring the effective implementation of lockdown norms. They also worked to shift COVID-19 patients to health care facilities and stood guard at these facilities. The district administration is now using the services of the police for administration of COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Rajendra said that the police have been the first responders to any emergency situation in the district.

They are keeping their personal problems aside and are working with the district administration for the progress of the district. The law and order in the district is fine because of effective policing, he said.

Earlier, Dr. Rajendra laid a wreath at the Police Memorial on the City Armed Reserve Grounds. Among those who laid the wreath included Nalini Nayak, wife of Narayan Nayak, Assistant Sub-Inspector in the City Traffic Police, who died in March following an injury that he sustained in a motor vehicle accident while on duty.

Among others who paid tributes include Inspector-General of Police (Western Range) Devajyoti Ray, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, Commandant Coast Guards Headquarters (Karnataka) S.B. Venkatesh, Deputy Commissioners of Police Hariram Shankar and B.P. Dinesh Kumar and Home Guards Commandant Muralee Mohan Choontharu.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane read out the names of the 377 police and paramilitary personnel, including 16 from the State, who laid down their lives while on duty last year.

In Udupi, Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao, Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan, Additional Superintendent of Police Kumarachandra and other officials took part in the Police Commemoration Day programme.