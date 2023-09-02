HamberMenu
Police and city bus owners working together to enforce traffic rules and ensure safety of passengers

September 02, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Dakshina  Kannada Bus Owners’ Association regulate movement of city buses on Saturday.

Safety of those commuting in city buses is paramount and the city police are working with city bus owners to ensure not just the safety of passengers but also enforcement of traffic rules and awareness of traffic rules, said Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain here on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Jain said with the death of a 23-year-old city bus conductor and injury to a 17-year-old second year pre-university student after they fell out of city buses on August 29 and 30, the city police have stepped up action to ensure the safety of commuters.

Mr. Jain said city bus owners were now standing along with policemen near important traffic junctions to ensure bus drivers operate in an orderly manner.

Bus owners are also allowed at the Traffic Control Room where they see footage of surveillance cameras related to buses.

“Dedicated effort is being done by police, along with bus owners, for safety, enforcement and traffic awareness,” he said.

Mr. Jain said city buses that have provision for doors have been told to install doors at the earliest. With regard to buses brought before 2018, the drivers have been asked not to allow anybody travel on the footboard.

More than 200 cases of footboard travel were booked on August 31 and September 1.

