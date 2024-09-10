ADVERTISEMENT

Police action of booking cases against BJP leaders questionable: Udupi BJP president

Published - September 10, 2024 08:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Kishore Kumar Kundapura | Photo Credit: File photo

Udupi district BJP president Kishore Kumar Kundapura on Tuesday questioned the police booking a case against party leaders who protested the denial of best teacher award to a teacher when the very same force was dithering to act against Congress MLC Ivan D’Souza who had threatened a Bangladesh-type action against the Governor.

In a statement here, Mr. Kundapura alleged the Police Department had become a puppet in the hands of the Congress while police stations have become Congress party offices. The Manipal police had registered a case against Udupi district BJP Yuva Morcha president Prithviraj Shetty and Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, among others, for burning the effigy of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah before slapping it with footwear during their recent protest.

Mr. Kundapura said despite Mr. D’Souza’s open threat and several BJP activists filing complaints against him, the police was yet to act on the complaints. However, when BJP activists protested for denying the best teacher award announced for the principal of government PU College, Kundapura, the police was swift in registering case against them, he said. It was nothing but autocratic attitude of the Congress and Mr. Siddaramaiah, he alleged.

He urged the government to set right the injustice caused to the college principal by conferring upon him the award. The BJP would not withdraw from any pro-people struggle, he said.

