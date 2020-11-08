Police accused of harassing minor girl

A 16-year-old girl has accused three women police personnel from Bajpe Police Station of assaulting her when she had gone to the police station regarding a complaint filed by her father.

In a complaint with the Women Police on November 5, the girl said she had gone to Bajpe police station on October 4 in connection with the complaint of her father against the boy whom she came to know through Facebook.

The girl’s father had complained that the boy was harassing his daughter. In the guise of an inquiry, Rakshita and two other women police constables hit her on her legs, hands and waist in the police station. They also abused her, the girl alleged.

The Women Police registered her complaint for offences under Sections 323, 324 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the girl filed another complaint accusing the boy of sexually harassing her.

A delegation of Congress activists led by former MLC Ivan D’Souza met Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash on Saturday and demanded action against the police personnel concerned.

Minor couple traced

In another incident, a minor boy and a girl, who were missing since October 28 from Hiriyadka police station in Udupi, were traced in Belka village of Uttara Kannada on November 5. A complaint was filed with the Hiriyadka police on October 28 accusing the minor boy of kidnapping the girl. A team of policemen including Circle Inspector Anantha Padmanabha, Inspector Manjappa and Sub Inspectors Sudhakar Tonse and Raghavendra, was formed to trace the couple.

The police said the minor boy has been accused under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.