A special court in Udupi trying cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, sentenced a Byndoor resident to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault on a minor girl and ordered payment of ₹2 lakh compensation to the victim.

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 12, Additional District and Sessions Judge Srinivasa Suvarna, who is also the Special Judge under the Act, announced the sentence for Madhukar Marathi, 24. The court had earlier declared him guilty of offences under Sections 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act (aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a minor), and 376 (2) (f) (n) of the Indian Penal Code (repeated rape of a woman by a relative).

Byndoor Circle Inspector of Police P.D. Savithru Tej conducted the investigation and filed the charge-sheet in September 2023 while special public prosecutor Y.T. Raghavendra led the prosecution. The prosecution said that Madhukar Marathi sexually assaulted the minor girl, a relative, when she visited his house in June 2023. Later, he visited her residence when the girl was alone and continued to commit rape while threatening her not to disclose the issue to anyone.

When she was taken for a medical examination to a hospital following health complications, doctors told her parents that the girl was pregnant. The hospital authorities also informed the police while the girl’s mother filed a complaint with the police against Madhukar Marathi.

The prosecution examined 15 out of 30 witnesses. Based on the evidence of the victim and the DNA test report that confirmed sexual assault by the accused, the court held that the charges were proved conclusively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.