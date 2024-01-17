POCSO court sentences autorickshaw driver to 20 years RI for raping minor girl

January 17, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

A special court to try cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Udupi sentenced a 27-year-old autorickshaw driver to 20 years rigorous imprisonment after convicting him for the offences of penetrative sexual assault on a child below 16 years.

Additional District and Sessions Judge and Special Judge for POCSO cases Srinivas Suvarna passed the order on Tuesday, sentencing Keshava Naik of Brahmavara. The 13-year-old victim used to travel in his autorickshaw to the school because of which the convict was also known to her parents.

The Prosecution said the convict took the girl in his autorickshaw to a lodge in Udupi and sexually assaulted her saying he was in love with the girl on February 17, 2023. He had also threatened the minor girl not to reveal the incident to anyone. Her parents came to know about the incident only after the girl exhibited symptoms of pregnancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Udupi Woman Police Station had registered a case in this regard. The then Police Inspector K. Jayananda investigated the case and filed the charge sheet naming 28 prosecution witnesses. The court examined 16 witnesses and mainly relied on the statement of the victim as well as circumstantial evidences.

After convicting Naik for the offences under POCSO and sentencing him to 20 years RI, judge Mr. Suvarna also sentenced the convict for three years RI and ₹20,000 fine for kidnap and one year RI and ₹1,000 fine for threatening the victim. The sentences would run concurrently, the judge said. He also directed the government to pay ₹3 lakh compensation to the victim.

Special public prosecutor Y.T. Raghavendra conducted the prosecution.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.