PNG supply to households in city from May-end

The supply of piped natural gas (PNG) for cooking in households in the city will begin by the end of this May, according to Chief General Manager (City Gas Distribution-Projects), GAIL Gas Ltd., Noida, Kapil Kumar Jain, and General Manager, City Gas Distribution-Projects, Mangaluru, Vilin Zunke.

In an informal chat with presspersons after commissioning the first compressed natural gas (CNG) station of Coastal Karnataka at the Netravathi Service Station of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) at Adyar on Tuesday, they said that the Mangaluru City Corporation has permitted the company to lay 60 km long network of pipelines to connect houses.

Of this, Mr. Zunke said, 48 km long network of pipelines will have medium density polyethylene (MDPE) pipes and 12 km long network of pipelines will be steel ones. In addition, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has permitted to lay 10 km long steel pipeline on the highway side in the city. The General Manager said that 6.7 km long network of pipelines have been laid in the city. Mr. Zunke said that 54,000 consumers have registered in the city seeking PNG connection. Of them, pipelines have already been laid for 5,300 consumers who are yet to get the gas supply.