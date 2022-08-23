PM visiting Mangaluru on September 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mangaluru on September 2, according to Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP.

Speaking to presspersons here on Tuesday, he said that Mr. Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth ₹1,200 crore of New Mangaluru Port Authority (NMPA) on the occasion.

He will arrive here by about 3.15 p.m. from Kochi and attend an official function from 4.15 p.m. to 5 p.m. The venue of the function is yet to be finalised, Mr. Kateel said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sabarananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi will be among the dignitaries who will be present on the occasion, the MP said.

Mr. Modi will attend only an official function and there will be no political rally, Mr. Kateel said.