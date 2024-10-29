PM Vishwakarma scheme intends to make nationalised banks pro-people once more, says Kota Srinivas Poojary

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary on Monday, October 28, chided nationalised banks saying they once had been the favourite of the poor and cooperative societies have now replaced them.

Chairing a meeting to review the Prime Minister’s Vishwakarma Scheme at Rajatadri, in the district office complex in Manipal, Mr. Poojary said people have been finding it difficult to avail loans from nationalised banks as they strictly go behind rules.

Stating that the Union government intends to make natinalised banks people-friendly again, Mr. Poojary said it has earmarked ₹12,000 crore as guarantee for the PM Vishwakarma scheme. The scheme aims to empower people from the lower strata of society economically, the MP said.

Lead bank manager Harish said as many as 3,303 people had submitted applications under the scheme, of which 2,470 are still pending. Six of 13 training centres have started working, the manager added.

At the meeting, it was decided to distribute sanction letters to scheme beneficiaries at the Atal Sabha Bhavana in Rajatadri on November 8. The MP directed banks to arrange the distribution of letters to the beneficiaries of Mudra and PM-SVAnidhi schemes too.

Udupi Zilla Panchayat CEO Prateek Bayal, District Industries Joint Director Nagaraj Nayak, Vishwakarma Scheme in-charge Srinivas Rao and others were present.

