PM to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of projects worth ₹3,800 crore in Mangaluru on Sept. 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of mechanisation and industrialisation projects worth around ₹3,800 crore in Mangaluru on September 2.

He will inaugurate project worth over ₹280 crore for mechanisation of Berth No. 14 for handling containers and other cargo, undertaken by the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA). The mechanised terminal will increase efficiency and reduce turnaround time, pre-berthing delay and dwell time in the port by around 35%, thus giving a boost to the business environment. Phase I of the project has been successfully completed, thereby adding over 4.2 MTPA (metric tonne per annum) to the handling capacity, which would further increase to over 6 MTPA by 2025, according to a release.

Mr. Modi will lay the foundation stone of five projects worth around ₹1,000 crore, undertaken by the port. The integrated LPG and Bulk Liquid POL Facility, equipped with cryogenic LPG storage tank terminal, will be capable of unloading full load VLGC (very large gas carriers) of 45,000 tonnes in a highly efficient manner. The facility will bolster Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in the region while reinforcing the port’s status as one of the top LPG importing ports in the country.

Mr. Modi will lay the foundation stone of projects for construction of storage tanks and edible oil refinery, construction of bitumen storage, and allied facilities and construction of bitumen and edible oil storage and allied facilities. These projects will improve the turnaround time of bitumen and edible oil vessels and reduce the overall freight cost for trade, it said.

He will also lay the foundation stone for development of a fishing harbour at Kulai, which will facilitate safe handling of fish catch and enable better prices in the global market. This work will be undertaken under the umbrella of the Sagarmala Programme, and will result in significant socio-economic benefits for the fishermen community.

MRPL projects

Two projects undertaken by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) viz BS VI Upgradation Project and Sea Water Desalination Plant will be inaugurated. The BS VI Upgradation Project, worth ₹1,830 crore will facilitate production of ultra-pure environment friendly BS-VI grade fuel.

The Sea Water Desalination Plant, set up at a cost of ₹680 crore, will help reduce dependency on fresh water and ensure regular supply of hydrocarbons and petrochemicals throughout the year. Having a capacity of 30 Million Litres per Day, the plant converts seawater into water required for the refinery processes.