PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana should be implemented at grassroot level on priority basis, says MP

Published - August 26, 2024 08:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Capt. Brijesh Chowta handing over subsidy certificate of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana to Sudhakar of Shakthinagar, who is the 100th beneficiary of the yojana in Dakshina Kannada on Monday, August 26.

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Capt. Brijesh Chowta handing over subsidy certificate of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana to Sudhakar of Shakthinagar, who is the 100th beneficiary of the yojana in Dakshina Kannada on Monday, August 26. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Capt. Brijesh Chowta on Monday, August 26, said that for Prime Minister Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana to be a success, it should be implemented effectively at booth, ward, and village levels on priority basis.

He was speaking after handing over the subsidy certificate of the yojana to Sudhakar of Shakthinagar who is the 100th beneficiary of the yojana in Dakshina Kannada.

Capt. Chowta said that a beneficiary can get the subsidy upto ₹78,000 under the yojana.

The Member of Parliament said that the yojana should be implemented at the grassroot level effectively and it is easy to implement it at the village or ward level. The MLAs and other elected representatives should take the lead to ensure that it reached all and becomes a success and emerged as a model in ground level.

He said that the yojana helped a family to become self-reliant in energy production. The excess energy produced can be sold to the power distribution company.

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, was also present on the occasion.

