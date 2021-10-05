‘PM should explain Amazon’s legal fee’

Representational photo

Mangaluru

05 October 2021 00:02 IST

AICC spokesperson says people have a right to know where money went

All-India Congress Committee spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Amee Yajnik on Monday demanded a clarification from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ₹8,546-crore ‘legal fee’ paid by e-commerce giant Amazon to Indian government officials.

Speaking to reporters here, Ms. Yajnik said the so-called legal fee payment has been the biggest scam of recent times and people have the right to know where the money has gone.

She has already written to the Union government and the Prime Minister demanding a probe by a Supreme Court judge into the issue. When a foreign company makes such a claim, the Prime Minister should break his silence at least over his Mann Ki Baat, she said.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Yajnik said while the Centre was busy selling assets created by the Congress governments in the last seven decades, marginal and small traders, micro and medium industries, and others were at the brink of closure. Over 14 crore jobs were estimated to have been lost in the last one-and-a-half years. On the other hand, the government has not come out with any bailout package for industries and traders in distress. She said no one is aware what the government would leave for people after selling all public sector undertakings to business tycoons.