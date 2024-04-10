PM Modi to conduct roadshow in Mangaluru city on April 14

April 10, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not address an election rally in Mangaluru on April 14, instead will conduct a roadshow in the city on the same day, according to Satish Kumpala, president of Dakshina Kannada unit of the BJP.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, April 10, he said that the rally that was scheduled at Gold Finch City grounds at Kuloor at 3 p.m. on Sunday has been cancelled due to different reasons. Hence, the Prime Minister will participate in the roadshow from Brahmashree Narayanaguru Circle (erstwhile Lady Hill Circle) to Hampankatta signal via Lalbagh, PVS Circle, Navbharat Circle and K.S. Rao Road at 5 p.m.

Mr. Kumpala said that party workers from different parts of the district will attend the 2.5 km road show.

He said that the party candidate for Dakshina Kannada Captain Brijesh Chowta has completed a round of visit to all Assembly segments meeting the party workers and voters. The party has completed its women’s conventions at four Assembly segments. The campaigning is being done as per the schedule.