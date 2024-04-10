GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi to conduct roadshow in Mangaluru city on April 14

April 10, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Satish Kumpala, district president of Dakshina Kannada BJP speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Wednesday, April 10.

Satish Kumpala, district president of Dakshina Kannada BJP speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Wednesday, April 10. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not address an election rally in Mangaluru on April 14, instead will conduct a roadshow in the city on the same day, according to Satish Kumpala, president of Dakshina Kannada unit of the BJP.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, April 10, he said that the rally that was scheduled at Gold Finch City grounds at Kuloor at 3 p.m. on Sunday has been cancelled due to different reasons. Hence, the Prime Minister will participate in the roadshow from Brahmashree Narayanaguru Circle (erstwhile Lady Hill Circle) to Hampankatta signal via Lalbagh, PVS Circle, Navbharat Circle and K.S. Rao Road at 5 p.m.

Mr. Kumpala said that party workers from different parts of the district will attend the 2.5 km road show.

He said that the party candidate for Dakshina Kannada Captain Brijesh Chowta has completed a round of visit to all Assembly segments meeting the party workers and voters. The party has completed its women’s conventions at four Assembly segments. The campaigning is being done as per the schedule.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.