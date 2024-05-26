PM Modi disillusioned over winning Lok Sabha elections, says Saleem Ahmed

The Chief Whip of the government in the Legislative Council Saleem Ahmed said here on Sunday, May 26, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is disillusioned over winning the Lok Sabha elections, and hence, Mr. Ahmed alleged that he changed his focus from speaking on “development to dividing the society” during the recent campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing presspersons in Mangaluru, Mr. Ahmed said that after the third phase of the elections, Mr. Modi lost hopes of winning the battle. Hence, he switched over from talking about developments to such matters to divide the people on the basis of religion and communities.

He said that people are also disillusioned over the 10-year rule of the National Democratic Alliance government led by the BJP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ahmed exuded confidence that the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) will form the government after the elections. It will be headed by Rahul Gandhi.

Asked why not the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjuna Kharge can become the Prime Minister as certain Congress leaders are for it, Mr. Ahmed said: “We the youth want Rahul Gandhi to become the Prime Minister.”

Referring to the Legislative Council elections scheduled in Karnataka on June 3 he said that the Congress is confident of winning all six seats (three each from graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies). “The teachers and youth are yearning for change. They will opt for the Congress,” he claimed.

Mr. Ahmed said that the Congress has implemented the five guarantees it promised to people in the last Assembly elections. Hence, people have faith in the party. It has implemented the Yuvanidhi scheme for the youth.

The president of Dakshina Kannada Congress Committee and K. Harish Kumar, MLC, was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.