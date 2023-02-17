PM Modi condoles demise of noted Yakshagana playback singer, Balipa Narayana Bhagawatha

February 17, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, February 17, condoled the demise of legendary Yakshagana playback singer Balipa Narayana Bhagawatha, 84, at his residence at Maruru, near Moodibidri in Dakshina Kannada on Thursday, February 16.

Mr. Modi tweeted on Friday: “Shri Balipa Narayana Bhagawatha made a mark in the world of culture. He devoted his life towards Yakshagana playback singing and was admired for his exemplary style. His works will be admired by the coming generations. Pained by his demises. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti.”

In his tweet on Thursday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Mr. Bhagawatha was known as the “Bheeshma” of Tenku Thittu school of Yakshagana. He was known for “Balipa style” of singing with his rich voice and his demise is a unbearable loss to the Yakshagana theatre.

The ‘pattadhikari’ of Dharmasthala and also the Rajya Sabha Member D. Veerendra Heggade said that he had carried forward ably the “Balipa style” of singing inherited by his grandfather who was also Balipa Narayana Bhagawatha. He had performed in Kateel Yakshagna Mela alone for over four decades. The doyen of Yakshagana had enriched Yakshagana literature by writing many Yakshagana texts which he had memorised (by-heart) with many other texts.

He was the recepient of State-level Kannada Rajyotsava Award and prestigious Parthi Subba Award instituted by Karnataka Yakshagana Academy.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament, said that his contribution to Yakshagana theatre will remain for long.

M. Gangadhar Rao and Murli Kadekar, president and secretary, respectively, of Udupi Yakshagana Kalaranga said that his Yakshagana texts are a permanent contribution to the Yakshagana theatre.