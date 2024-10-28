GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Platform shelter renewal work begins at Udupi Railway Station

Konkan Railway Corporation will also take up other developmental works in a phased manner in Udupi

Updated - October 28, 2024 09:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

Anil Kumar Sastry
Anil Kumar Sastry
Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. has commenced platform shelter renovation work as a part of larger plans to refurbish the Udupi Railway Station at Indrali in Udupi on Monday, October 28.

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. has commenced platform shelter renovation work as a part of larger plans to refurbish the Udupi Railway Station at Indrali in Udupi on Monday, October 28. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. has commenced platform shelter renovation work as a part of larger plans to refurbish the Udupi Railway Station at Indrali in Udupi on Monday, October 28.

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. has commenced platform shelter renovation work as a part of larger plans to refurbish the Udupi Railway Station at Indrali in Udupi on Monday, October 28. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL) started the platform shelter renewal work at Udupi Railway Station, one of the major stations in its network. Located at Indrali, between Udupi and Manipal, the station caters to patrons visiting the temple town as well as the education town in the region.

The shelter renewal process began with dismantling the old and rickety roof sheets on Sunday, October 27, while workers began casting new roofing sheets on Monday, October 28. Officials said the work is part of a complete renewal of various sections Udupi Railway Station building that had not seen any upkeep for many years.

On September 4, 2023, The Hindu published a news story, “With slush-filled paring area, inadequate platform shelters, Udupi Railway Station doesn’t gel with city’s stature, say passengers,” in these columns. A week later during his visit to the Station, the then Director (Operations and Commercial) and the present Chairman and Managing Director Santosh Kumar Jha said Udupi was known as a religious, tourism, and healthcare destination with people from across the country visiting the place. KRCL will provide more facilities at the station in the coming days, the Director had said.

Corporation officials told The Hindu that at present, the entire length of shelter on Platform 1 will be renewed, and the work on erecting shelter on PF 2 will subsequently be taken up. Along with renewing shelters on PF 1, KRCL would also updgade the surface of the platform that has become old.

Other developmental works

Along with platform shelter renewal, KRCL would also take up other improvement works in the station thereby addressing the concerns of patrons, who are critical of the pathetic condition of the station building and its surroundings. Those works include improving the circulating and parking areas, providing escalators to foot over-bridge etc.

Incidentally, the Railway Ministry had included Udupi Railway Station under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme for its overall development. KRCL was in the process of submitting a detailed project report to the Ministry, the official said.

Published - October 28, 2024 09:13 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.