Platform shelter inaugurated at Udupi railway station

One more platform shelter at Udupi railway station under Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., sponsored by Lions Club International, was inaugurated on Saturday.

Lions International District 3217C director Vamshidhar Babu inaugurated the shelter in the presence of district governor Vishwanath Shetty and other Lions Club functionaries including V.V. Krishna Reddy, K.C Veerabhadrappa, Jayakar Shetty, Jayaprakash Bhandary, Prakash Bhandary, Rmananda, Prakash Bettin, Chandrashekhar Rao, and others.

Being the second shelter on platform No. 2, it compliments the earlier one. It was built at a cost of about ₹1.4 lakh.

KRCL public relations manager in Mangaluru Sudha Krishnamurthy requested Lions Club International to consider arranging laying interlock blocks along platform No. 1 so as to enhance cleanliness.

The organisation agreed for the proposal, Ms. Krishnamurthy said.