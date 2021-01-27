Plastic park will not only ensure jobs but also help develop district, says Minister

The proposed plastic park in Ganjimutt on the outskirts of the city will not only provide employment for youth but also help in the development of Dakshina Kannada, said Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivas Poojary here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Republic Day celebrations at Nehru Maidan, Mr. Poojary said that the Union Ministry for Chemicals and Feritilizers has given “in-principle approval” for the project (the State government has been asked to submit a detailed project report in six months).

Mr. Poojary said that the 450-km-long natural gas pipeline between Kochi and Mangaluru, which was recently dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister, will meet the clean energy demands of industries, vehicles and households in the region.

The construction of a fishing jetty has been taken up at Kulai in the city at a cost of ₹ 196.51 crore. A new coastal berth was coming up at Bengre at a cost of ₹ 65 crore under the Sagar Mala Scheme. The Union government has released ₹ 1,000 crore for setting up a Coast Guard Academy in Kenjar.

As much as ₹ 114.7 crore will be spent on improvement of roads on Sampaje, Shiradi and Charmadi ghats. Tunnelling work on Shiradi Ghat will be taken up at a cost of ₹ 10,000 crore. An 11-floor new Central Market complex will be built and also, a new bus station will be constructed at Pumpwell in the city.

As part of improving drinking water supply and other water requirements in the rural areas in Dakshina Kannada, the Minister said, a vented dam is being built across the Netravathi river at a cost of ₹ 174 crore. The government is improving roads, meeting energy requirements and addressing issues concerning solid waste management in rural areas, he said.

The Minister earlier received a guard of honour. He then presented Hoysala and Keladi Chennamma awards to eight children in the innovation, art, sports and other achievements categories. The students who received the awards were Amoga Narayan, Prakhyat Y.B., Ashraya P., Shreejitha, Ojaswi, Shravya R., Aradhana Bekal and Kuldeep Kumar.

The Government Lady Goschen Hospital, the Taluk Hospitals in Puttur and Sullia and private hospitals — Indiana Hospital, Father Muller Hospital, K.S. Hedge and Yenepoya Hospitals — received awards for good implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka health insurance scheme in the district.