‘Plastic Park will boost exports’

Central government intends to enhance exports from last year’s $300 billion to $400 bilion

Finished plastic goods have a good export market and the proposed Plastic Park in Mangaluru is bound to enhance export from India, said S.R. Satheesha, MD, Visvesvaraya Trade Promotion Council (VTPC).

He was speaking at the exporters meet organised during the Vanijya Saptaha by the Union Ministry of Commerce and the District Industries Centre here. Mr. Satheesha said raw material for industries in the park has to come from MRPL and urged the Refinery to hasten supply modalities. Finished plastic goods have good market in China, he noted.

He said Dakshina Kannada district has huge potential for exports of marine produce, plastic products and cashew and VTPC would extend necessary guidance and help.

Mr. Satheesha said the overall Indian exports stood at $300 billion a year, which the government intends to enhance to at least $400 billion. That was the reason the government was organising Vanijya Saptaha in 100 districts across the country that were identified as potential export hubs. He said exports were important for many reasons, including increasing the foreign exchange reserve, creating employment.

Inaugurating the programme, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said there was no dearth for entrepreneurship in DK but there were some shortcomings in the infrastructure front. Connectivity to Bengaluru would improve in a couple of years, he said adding the administration would extend all support to exporters.

Y.C.S. Swamy, Additional Commissioner of Customs, Mangaluru, said in the 90’s, Indian Revenue Service officials did not want posting to Gujarat. However, in the last three decades, that State has emerged as an export hub. On the other hand, there was not much change in Mangaluru that was already known for exports. The coastal region has talented entrepreneurs; they have to take it as a challenge and increase exports, he said.