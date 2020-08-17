Plasma Therapy Centre to be set up in Mangaluru

‘Indian Council for Medical Research has given a checklist’

Having seen the effectiveness of plasma therapy in the treatment of COVID-19 patients in critical condition, steps are being taken to set up a plasma therapy centre in Mangaluru, according to Mangaluru City South MLA D.Vedavyas Kamath.

In a statement here recently, Mr. Kamath said that plasma therapy is being administered in some places in the State. Plasma of COVID-19 patients who have recovered is being collected and administered to COVID-19 patients who are critical.

“The results are encouraging. This therapy plays an important role in the cure of the infection. We need a centre in Mangaluru,” he said.

A proposal will be sent and the centre will be set up shortly. He has discussed the issue with Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and other officials and has brought the issue to the notice of the Minister concerned, Mr. Kamath said in his statement.

Mr. Rajendra told The Hindu that the Indian Council for Medical Research has given a checklist for the setting up of a plasma therapy centre. There are some risk factors that the organisation running the centre has to bear with. The organisation should give its willingness for administering the therapy.

“I have asked District Health and Family Welfare Officer Ramachandra Bairy to visit some facilities in the city, evaluate their technical competency and obtain their willingness to administer the therapy,” he said. Based on his report, a proposal will be sent to the government, he added.

District Surgeon and Superintendent of Government Wenlock Hospital Sadashiva said that plasma therapy will be helpful in increasing antibodies in COVID-19 patients who are in intensive care unit.

“Not all patients require this,” he said and added that the proposal for having the centre in the hospital is pending with the State government.