Planters against trade agreement

Hassan District Planters’ Association has opposed the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership trade agreement and extended its support to the protest against the agreement to be held on Thursday.

In a release, issued here on Wednesday, T.C. Anantha Subba Rao, president of the association, said the agreement would prove detrimental to the farming sector in India. Foreign products would enter the Indian market freely, taking away farmers’ earnings, he said. The growers of coffee, areca, and rubber would also suffer if the agreement comes into effect.