Plant as many trees as possible: Limbavali

Forest Minister Aravind Limbavali launched a programme to plant fruit-bearing saplings at Dharmasthala on Saturday.  

Minister for Forests, Kannada and Culture Aravind Limbavali said on Saturday that conserving the environment is the responsibility of all and hence people should plant as many saplings as possible wherever there is enough space.

He was speaking at Dharmasthala after launching a programme of planting fruit-bearing saplings on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The Minister said that increasing the greenery will yield pure natural oxygen to people and animals.

The Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) and the Forest Department will jointly plant fruit bearing saplings on 125 hectares in the surrounding of Dharmasthala. A forest raised on Miyawaki method on half-an-acre at Dharmasthala was inaugurated on the occasion. The Minister also launched a green bus at the temple town on the occasion.


