Plan to curb pilgrim visits from outside during weekends

Thousands thronging pilgrimage places a cause for concern as COVID-19 test positivity rate is increasing

With a gradual increase in test positivity rate (TPR) in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts and neighbouring Kasaragod in Kerala reporting 10% test positivity rate, the Dakshina Kannada district administration is contemplating introducing more restrictions. It is likely to stop the visits of people from other parts of the State to religious places in Dakshina Kannada during the weekends.

Responding to Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor’s demand for further relaxations in COVID-19 norms in the light of festivals and other religious functions from August at the quarterly Karnataka Development Plan meeting here, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that the TPR was at 1.7% last week in the Dakshina Kannada. However, it rose to 2.59% on Sunday, while it reached 4% in Udupi district. The Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru continues to receive complicated COVID-19 cases, he said.

Congregation of devotees from other districts at pilgrimage centres during weekends is a matter of concern, Dr. Rajendra said. Loads of devotees arrived at Kukke Subrahmanya and Dharmasthala on Saturday and Sunday last and there is a need to prevent such gatherings.

Meanwhile, the administration continues to screen people arriving in Dakshina Kannada for their COVID-19 negative certificate or vaccination certificate for at least one dose at border check-posts. People travelling between Kerala and Karnataka alight from buses at borders and take another bus after crossing the border by foot.

Chairing the meeting, district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari said that there are demands to allow sevas and Anna Daana at pilgrim centres and this will be discussed in a Cabinet meeting shortly. “We will review the COVID-19 situation next week and take appropriate a decision for Dakshina Kannada,” he said.

Steep bills

Dr. Rajendra said that the District Price Audit Committee went through bills related to 2,802 patients treated under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka Scheme and found 66 instances of hospitals charging more than the prescribed rate. Show-cause notices have been issued to these hospitals, he said. People, who have complaints against overcharging by hospitals for COVID-19 treatment under the AB-ArK Scheme, can approach the district administration, he said.