Plan single railway zone administration for Dakshina Kannada, Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna tells three zones

Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna on Wednesday asked the three railway zones operating in Dakshina Kannada to come out with a plan of action within a fortnight so that only one zone will have jurisdiction over the district.

Chairing a meeting to hear people’s representatives and civil society organisations over the vexed issues of railway connectivity in coastal Karnataka here, Mr. Somanna was appraised of the inter-zone conflicts while providing services in the region.

While Southern Railway holds the major stake controlling about 40 route km network, including two major stations and one port, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. and South western Railway too have their networks in the district.

Once the zones recommend the plan to resolve the conflict, he would recommend the same to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for a suitable decision. Ever since he assumed office, Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada MP, was after him for an inter-zone meeting to resolve issues and upon the direction of Mr. Vaishnaw, Mr. Somanna was in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Coordination committee

Pending resolution of the jurisdiction, the three zones should send the respective Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of SR’s Palakkad and SWR’s Mysuru, and the Regional Railway Manager of KRCL’s Karwar, for a quarterly coordination committee meeting to be convened by the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner, Mr. Somanna said.

This was in response to Capt. Chowta’s demand at the meeting. People’s representatives, other officials concerned, and passengers associations will attend the meeting to thrash out issues, the Minister said.

Merge KRCL with Indian Railways

Capt. Chowta and Kota Srinivas Poojary, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP, urged the Minister to merge KRCL with Indian Railways. “It is in the interest of both the KRCL and the travellign public,” said Capt. Chowta, urging the Minster to immediately stop the 40% escalated fare collection by KRCL on its network.

Mr. Poojary said since KRCL was a loss-making entity and does not have funds to augment infrastructure, it should be merged with Indian Railways and that it was the demand by everyone in his constituency.

“The three MPs, including Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri from Uttara Kannada, will meet you once the Parliament session commences. Please take us to the Railway Minister with this demand,” Mr. Poojary said.

General Managers of SR and SWR R.N. Singh and Arvind Srivastava, KRCL Chairman and Managing Director Santhosh Kumar Jha and others were present.

