Placing ballasts on railway tracks near Thokkottu won’t be tolerated, says MP

Captain Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada MP, said on Monday that some ballasts were found placed on the railway tracks near Thokkottu on Saturday night and the police have begun investigating.

“This is the first time that Dakshina Kannada has witnessed such an incident but this will not be tolerated,” he said in a release.

“The police probe has begun and I have also discussed the matter with the RPF. The culprits behind it will soon be arrested,” he said.

Capt. Chowta said that it was not just about an attempt to derail trains “but an effort to take the development and growth prospects of the nation off track. Whoever is up to such notorious activity should know that the new India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi won’t let it happen.”

He said that railway tracks are national assets and anyone who tries to harm them is indulging in anti-national activity. “Miscreants trying to derail our trains or the peace and progress of Bharat will be dealt with an iron fist,” he said.

The MP said that there are numerous such events that have been reported across the county over the last few months. It is clearly the job of forces that cannot digest the growth of the country led by the Union government.

“Citizens should keep an eye for those who are up to such acts and inform the local authorities and police at the slightest instance of any suspicious activity or people,” he said.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath in a separate release condemned the reported incident and said it is a matter of concern. Police and State government should consider it seriously and probe it, he said.