Places in Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga districts among those searched by NIA

May 31, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday raided 25 locations, including in Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga districts, in connection with the investigation into alleged conspiracy of Popular Front of India (PFI) activists in radicalising and training cadre for carrying out acts of terror and violence.

The searches in Dakshina Kannada was carried out in Bantwal, Uppinangady, Venur, and Belthangady. The search started around 4.30 a.m. and it went on till late in the evening. Local police provided necessary support to the NIA sleuths.

According to a press release by NIA, the search was carried out in a total of 25 locations spread out in Bihar, Karnataka, and Kerala. Apart from Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga districts, raid was conducted in places of suspects in Katihar district of Bihar; and in Kasaragod, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram districts of Kerala.

A slew of digital devices, including mobile phones, hard disk, SIM cards, pendrives, and data cards, were seized. The sleuths also seized incriminating documents and materials related to the banned organisation. Indian currency of ₹17,50,100 was also seized.

On July 11 2022, Bihar police raided the rented premises of one Athar Parvez and seized incriminating articles related to PFI, including a document titled “India 2047 Towards Rule of Islamic India, Internal Document: Not for circulation”.

Athar Parvej was arrested, along with three other persons - Mohammed Jalaluddin Khan, Arman Malick, and Nooruddin Zangi. NIA filed chargesheet against the four persons on January 7, 2023. Ten others were arrested for promoting unlawful and anti-national activities of PFI and channelising illegal funds from abroad to the PFI members/accused persons.

The NIA has found persons associated with PFI operating multiple channels on popular video platforms. These channels were distributing content aimed at inciting communal violence and terror in India. The suspects, who have international links, were indulging in propagation of PFI ideology using social media, the NIA said in the press release.