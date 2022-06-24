Placement of 2021-22 batch B.Tech students of NIT-K touches 91%

The highest pay package offered in the campus placement for students of the 2021-22 batch at National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal was ₹45.03 lakh per annum

The highest pay package offered in the campus placement for students of the 2021-22 batch at National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal was ₹45.03 lakh per annum.

As compared to this, the highest pay package (CTC) offered for the 2020-21 batch B.Tech students was ₹51.75 lakh per annum in the Electronics and Communication engineering stream, followed by ₹45.03 lakh in Computer Science and Information Technology engineering streams, according the Career Development Centre at the institute.

This year, companies have offered a maximum CTC of ₹45.03 lakh for students of Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics & Communication, and Information Technology streams. The minimum CTC offered so far stood at ₹4.75 lakh per annum in Electrical & Electronics stream.

“Microsoft hired nine students offering a CTC of ₹45.03 lakh per annum,” a spokesperson of the institute said.

With the placement drive under way, the average CTC offered so far for B.Tech students is at ₹13.12 lakh per annum, and the median CTC is at ₹10.5 lakh per annum.

The disciplines offering high CTC are Electricals & Electronics (₹32.16 lakh per annum), Mechanical Engineering (₹31. 5 lakh), Metallurgical & Materials Engineering (₹31 lakh), Civil Engineering (₹25.33 lakh), Chemical Engineering (₹24 lakh) and Mining Engineering (₹20 lakh).

The total placement, including both undergraduate and post-graduate students, crossed 81% with the placement of B.Tech students alone touching 91% a week ago.

The placement of post-graduate students increased by 20% from 53% in 2020-21 to 78% in 2021-22 till a week ago.

Some of the companies which hired students are Microsoft, DE Shaw, Uber, Arcesium, Amazon, Oracle, Google India, and public sector companies IOCL, BPCL,GAIL,BEL,BEML, CDOT, and CDAC.

Udayakumar R Yaragatti, director of the institute, said: “I commend the students for living up to the expectations of our recruiters. I firmly believe that the NIT-K has carved a niche for itself and is poised to scale even greater heights in the near future. The conducive academic and research environment at the NIT-K has ensured the behavioral development and entrepreneurship among students.”

Career Development Centre chairman S. Shrihari said: “We are getting more enquires from many start-ups, and well-established companies this year too. We at CDC train students at skill development, resume building, conduct workshops to compete in the respective arenas. This year, we are putting more efforts on international placements and PG/PhD.D placements.”