Piped natural gas will be available in Mangaluru City soon, says GAIL Gas Ltd.

January 27, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

The GAIL Gas Ltd., (GGL) on Friday, January 26, said the piped natural gas (PNG), being supplied in Panambur, Baikampady and Bondel areas, will reach households in Mangaluru City and Surathkal soon.

While launching the PNG awareness campaign at the company-owned and company-operated (CoCo) PNG station at Panambur, GGL Mangaluru Project Head and General Manager B. Sai Sankar said that 15 industrial units and 14 commercial establishments along with 85 households in Baikampady Industrial Area were using PNG.

As many as 23 CNG stations were operational in Dakshina Kannada district along with one CoCo outlet at Baikampady, Mr. Sankar said. The GM said PNG would soon be available in the city without specifying any time frame.

ADVERTISEMENT

A walkathon with the theme “Use PNG, Save Nature” was also organised as a part of the awareness campaign from the CNG Station to GGL Office in Panambur by the employees of the gas supply company. GGL employees also organised a PNG March at KHB Colony in Bondel to promote natural gas awareness in the area.

The campaign would be on till March 31 to make concerted effort to increase awareness about the benefits of PNG, including cost, convenience, safety, environmental friendly and round-the-clock availability for every household in the authorised area. With the theme “PNG Connected, Life Upgraded,” the campaign aims to encourage city residents to go for PNG as the preferred cooking fuel contributing to a cleaner and greener environment, said a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.