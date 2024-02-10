Pilot survey will be taken up at Kollamogru-Harihara villages, says Dakshina Kannada DC

February 10, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan said on Saturday, February 10, that the pilot survey by the Forest and Revenue Departments to identify their respective lands will be taken up at Kollamogru-Harihara area in Sullia Taluk.

He was speaking at the journalists’ village stay programme organised by Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists along with other associations and the district administration at Kollamogru village. Stating that he was aware of the problems being faced by the villagers, Mr. Muhilan noted that 70% of the applications received during the programme pertain to land records and possession certificates.

As the issues partially concern the Forest Department, they would be taken up on a priority basis with the pilot survey being taken up to mark boundaries, the Deputy Commissioner said. Mr. Muhilan also assured to address the grievances put out by villagers throught heir petitions.

Speaking after inaugurating the programme, Bhagirathi Marulya, Sullia MLA, appreciated the initiative of the Union in organising the event to redress grievances at the village level. She said residents of the Kollamogru-Harihara villages were the victims of the recent deluge. Officials should understand issues concerning them and make every effort to address the same.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth, Divisional Forest Officer Anthony Mariappa, Puttur Assistant Commissioner Jubin Mohapatra and others were present.

President of the Union Srinivas Nayak Indaje said that people submitted 228 applications to the district administration on the occasion pertaining to various matters.