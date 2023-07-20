Pilot project of Matsya Vahini e-autorickshaws to sell fish and value-added products to begin in Bengaluru

July 20, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation (KFDC) will shortly begin providing Matsya Vahini e-autorickshaws on lease to fishermen which will help them sell fish and value-added fish products, said KFDC general manager U. Mahesh Kumar on Thursday.

Pilot of the project begins in Bengaluru where 150 such vehicles, each costing ₹8 lakh, will be provided to fishermen beneficiaries chosen by the Fisheries Department, Mr. Kumar said. He was speaking at the inauguration of a three-day training workshop on “Fish processing and value addition fish products” organised by the College of Fisheries here. Fishermen from Chamarajanagar and a few other districts are participating in the workshop.

The Matsya Vahini scheme is a part of Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Yojana. The vehicles, modified to suit the needs, are equipped with freezers and other essentials necessary not just to sell fresh, but also to sell ‘chakkuli’, pickles, and other value-added products made of fish, he said.

KFDC owns the vehicles and provide them on ₹3,000 monthly rent along with ₹2 lakh (₹1.5 lakh for SC/ST beneficiaries) refundable deposit. The KFDC has proposed to hand over the vehicles to beneficiaries upon successfully operating them continuously for five years. The department however is yet to ratify it, Mr. Kumar said.

“The Government Order about this programme was issued on Wednesday. Norms for selecting the beneficiaries will be announced shortly,” he said. Upon success of the pilot in Bengaluru, it will be extended to other regions in the State.

Mr. Kumar said Karnataka has made significant progress in export of fish and the State is now placed seventh in terms of fish export. He urged fishermen to adapt techniques developed by College of Fisheries to give value addition to fish products, and wholesomely contribute to growth of blue economy of the nation.

Workshop coordinator and associate professor, Department of Fish Processing Technology, College of Fisheries, B. Manja Naik said the college has trained over 800 fishermen and good number of trainees have become entrepreneurs. “We are ready to share technology in preparation and marketing of pickles and other eatables made out of fish,” he said.

College Dean H.N. Anjaneyappa, also spoke.

