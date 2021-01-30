Pilot of ‘Hallige Nadeyiri Jilladhikarigale’ receives good response

Officials headed by Udupi Deputy Commissioner resolves some issues on the spot in Nalkur village

The pilot of the ‘Hallige Nadeyiri Jilladhikarigale; programme in Udupi district witnessed good response on Saturday with the administration receiving 147 applications in Nalkur village with some of them getting addressed on the spot.

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha led officials to the village for the pilot programme that would be emulated elsewhere in the State from next month. Beginning his visit from the government high school in Nalkur, Mr. Jagadeesha interacted with students and teachers before planting fruit-bearing tree saplings. He interacted with SSLC students and coaxed them to face the examination without any fear.

Arriving at the meeting facility, the team received 94 applications on the spot in addition to the 53 received earlier. Disposing of applications that could be addressed on the spot, Mr. Jagadeesha directed officials concerned to resolve issues involving land grant, diversion of deemed forest land, reserve forest land etc, in a time-bound manner. He directed the tahsildar for khata transfer owing to the death of the family head upon obtaining the family tree on the spot.

Eighty-year-old ex-serviceman Sridhar Nayak grieved that Revenue authorities did not provide him title deed for 8 acres of land allotted by the government two decades ago in Kudi village. Mr. Jagadeesha told his son Ambarish, who wanted to raise a cashew plantation on the land by borrowing loan, that the Assistant Commissioner would soon hear the case and resolve the issue. Mr. Ambarish also demanded opening of a Pradhan Mantri Janaushadhi Kendra in the village as his father’s medicine expenses were over ₹6,000 a month.

Nalkur villagers also urged the DC not to sanction permit for the third stone crusher in the village that was already affected by the existing two. Mr. Jagadeesha said if the application was in order, he has to sanction it. However, if the village had no bearing capacity, he would reject it, the DC said.

Later, Mr. Jagadeesha visited the health centre and inspected the facilities available.

The DC said he would submit a report on the outcome of the pilot programme to the government that forms the basis for similar programmes across the State every third Saturday of the month.

Zilla panchayat member Prathap Hegde Marali, Additional DC B. Sadashiva Prabhu, Assistant Commissioner K. Raju, Deputy Director of Land Records Ravindra, Brahmavara tahsildar Kiran Gowraiah, and others were present.

RTCs for Kudubi people

Mr. Jagadeesha on Saturday directed Brahmavar Tahsildar Kiran Gowraiah to arrange to provide record of tenancy rights (RTC) to 35 families belonging to Kudubi community in Nalkur village.

Members of those families told the DC that though they had inherited land from their elders, they do not have RTCs for them.

Mr. Gowraiah assured that he would spend a day with those families shortly and arrange to provide RTCs.