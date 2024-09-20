Pilikula zoo to get penguins, yellow anaconda and Asiatic lion soon

Penguins, Yellow anaconda reptiles, and an Asiatic lion will join the Pilikula Biological Park soon adding more species to the diversity of animals, reptiles and birds at the park.

They will be brought to the park under the animal exchange programme, according to the Director of the park H. Jayaprakash Bhandary.

Penguins, native to South America, will be brought from Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan & Zoo (Byculla Zoo) in Mumbai. In exchange, Pilikula zoo will offer marsh crocodiles.

The penguins will require special enclosures to provide a supportive environment that will be created with the help of donors or CSR grants. By introducing penguins, the footfall at the zoo is expected to increase significantly with an increased revenue, Mr. Bhandary said in a release.

Yellow anaconda reptiles will arrive from the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust, Chennai, in exchange for Indian cobras and other venomous snakes from Pilikula zoo.

A male Asiatic lion from Nandankanan Biological Park, Odisha, with other endangered animals like wolves, gharials, and exotic birds will arrive at Pilikula zoo. Surplus animals in Pilikula including the dhole (wild dog), reticulated python, Asian palm civet, Brahminy kite, etc., will be spared in exchange, the Director said.

Endangered animals like wolves and gharials from M.C. Zoological Park, Chhatbir, Punjab will be exchanged for surplus animals in Pilikula like the dhole (wild dog), reticulated python, Muscovy duck and hyena.

Endangered wolves and exotic birds from the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Chennai, will be brought in exchange for hyenas and King cobras.

Exotic birds from S.V. Zoological Park (Tirupati zoo), Andhra Pradesh will be exchanged for Asian palm civets and other animals, Mr. Bhandary said.